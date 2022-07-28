Giovani dos Santos’ decision to sign in Mazatlan and what he would win

July 27, 2022 10:01 p.m.

Giovani dos Santos’ career has been in a tailspin in recent years and now he has one last chance to resume his professional path and has already made a decision regarding the offer that Mazatlan would have made him.

The former Mexican national team no longer aspires to return to the Tri or the World Cup, but at least he could consider returning to Liga MX to continue in activity. In that sense, he already has a determination before the six-month contract offered by the gunboat team.

According to the journalist César Merlo, Giovani dos Santos is uninterested in returning to soccer, at least with Mazatlán, since Gio has already had the offer on the table for more than 10 days and according to the source, he still does not respond to the Mazatlan club.

The lowest salary for Giovani

The player who was the best promise in Mexico, now at 33 years old, has tripled his economic aspirations. Upon his arrival in America, he earned 3 million dollars a year, then dropped to 1.5 million and now Mazatlan offers him 750,000, according to Futbol Total.