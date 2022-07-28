Gigi Hadid, the super blond bun with free locks

Lperfect hair look for the midsummer party? It’s the 90s fringe top knot like the one – platinum blonde – created by Sam McKnight for Gigi Hadidwith the help of a vitamin B5 hair product.

Gigi Hadid, the super blonde 90s chignon

Flown to London for the event organized by Vogue British and Self Portrait, the American supermodel former partner of Zayn Malik he doesn’t let the unusual heatwave that inflames the city down on him.

The look for the evening is a dress glitter lime green with short manicure in the same color neoncombined withcollected hairstyle chic and modern but also a little nostalgic.

The high and voluminous top knot

The chignon tall and very tight he gathers the long mermaid hair of his sister Bella Hadid in a twisted top knot and extra volume. In the back, the tips pop out, free and a little disheveled to give a modern and effortless tone to the combing.

The smooth and disciplined tufts, 90s

The hairstyle, made by Sam McKnight, keeps the color platinum blonde of the last few months leaving a few centimeters of regrowth in the shade light brown natural supermodel.

The effect is amplified with the middle row and the flat curtain locks. “A 90s twist for the sublime Gigi Hadid” writes the celebrity hairstylist on Instagram. Which then reveals the product to achieve this look: the Happy Endings Nourishing Balm from his eponymous line. A multitasking styling formula based on pro-vitamin B5 that nourishes, illuminates and dominates the frizzysuitable for all hair types.

