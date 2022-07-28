Giffoni 2022 – Gary Oldman: Daniel Radcliffe inspired my Sirius Black

Reality influenced the magic and the other way around. Gary Oldman participated in Giffoni 2022 and talked about the role for which he won millions of kids around the world: Sirius Black. The British actor, accompanied by his wife and son, attended the press conference of the children’s festival during which he was asked to talk about his relationship with the saga character of Harry Potter.

“My relationship with the character and the way I built him grew out of my relationship with Daniel Radcliffe“He confessed,”He was very sweet because in those days he was inspired by me and I was one of his favorite actors; he was also a little nervous when we were together. I spent a lot of time with him and I have become almost a father figure. He was learning to play the guitar at the time and I taught him the chords of a Beatles song. We have been together often and I think I have included this relationship in my interpretation; my off-set relationship with Daniel influenced the on-screen relationship between Sirius and Harry“.

“It was very easy to work with him, with all of them. Rupert (Grint), Emma (Watson) and Daniel were fantastic children and today they are incredible adults. I really am, ”he continued,“ It was great to be a part of those movies, my fan base went from people in their 30s, to kids of 3.He concluded jokingly.

Back to Hogwarts?

Gary Oldman was asked if he took home a souvenir from the set of Harry Potteran object that belonged to Sirius Black: “I have his boots at home” he said. But are you available to return to wear them in a new project linked to the saga? “I have disappeared beyond the veil, I cannot returnHe said jokingly. Gary Oldman he has hung up his wand forever.

Gary Oldman recently attended the Harry Potter reunion at Warner Bros Studios in London, during which he talked to Daniel Radcliffe about the period in which they worked together.

The relationship with Nolan:

“I promised not to say anything, it’s all a secretOldman said of his participation in Oppenheimerthe new film by Christopher Nolan, “could be here to listen to us! I once spoiled the release of the third Batman movie before the official announcement. Now I have to be more careful“.

However, the actor confessed that he was very happy to be back to work with the director after the de trilogy The dark Knight: “I was only on set one daybut it was a nice experienceto”. Just today the first teaser trailer and the first photos of Oppenheimer which will also have in the cast Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon And Rami Malek.