From JLo to Manuela Arcuri, here are the dresses of the July brides

The long trail of the VIP wedding does not stop. After admiring the May brides (HERE) and those of June (HERE), it’s time to find out what those who crowned their dream of love in July wore. From sumptuous wedding dresses to minimal ones, from romantic ones to sexiest ones… there is something for all tastes.

The star who recycles the dress

By now wearing the same dress on several worldly occasions is no longer a taboo (here are clothes with a “double life”). No wonder then that even brides pull old acquaintances out of the closet. The idea of ​​wedding recycling appealed to Jennifer Lopez that, for the surprise yes in Vegas with Ben Affleck (HERE the details), she wore a very simple, no-frills white dress from an old movie of hers.

Princess dress or pants?

To wear a princess dress is the dream of many brides. Elegant and sumptuous, perhaps with a tight bodice and puffed skirt, just like that of Valentina Pace (we talked about it HERE).

Nina Senicar interprets the theme in a more modern way: corset and wide skirt, but clean lines and a decidedly sexy slit (HERE you can find out more).

The opposite path is the one traveled by Francesca Pascale And Paola Turci, both in trousers at their wedding. The first was very elegant and sensual with a jumpsuit Alberti Ferretti, the second as chic as ever in a three-piece suit Fendi (HERE other details)

The train is the protagonist

The train always has its charm, and the July brides confirm it. TO Viky Varga she likes it so much that she wanted it on all three of her wedding dresses, even on the minidress she wore to cut the cake. Neither Eleonora Boi did without it and for the wedding with Danilo Gallinari he wore a suit Pronovias fitted and embroidered with a very long lace tail. Among the brides of July there is also Manuela Arcuri: look for her three looks in the gallery …

