Fourth edition of The Biz Fest will bring together more than 12,000 young people at the Movistar Arena

Three sisters from Cartagena, young, businesswomen and influencers with more than 1.6 million followers on their social networks, creators of an online education platform with more than 100,000 registered in Latin America, will host today The Biz Fest entrepreneurship festival, which will take over the Movistar Arena from 8 :00 a.m.

Karen, Estephanie and Daniela Carvajalino, whose virtual training initiative The Biz Nation was highlighted by the World Economic Forum as one of the 50 companies that are transforming the future globally, expect more than 12,000 young people to attend today at the meeting in Bogotá. “The event will allow us to bring together great businessmen, top athletes, exponents of music. We want to bring a message of hope to all these young people, that they leave hopeful with a better future and that they learn these new tools from the people they admire and follow”, they say.

Among the guests will be Juan Manuel Barrientos, chef and owner of El Cielo restaurant, which won two Michelin stars. Also Fefi Oliveira, content creator with more than 25 million followers and founder of Influur, a startup that raised US$5 million from investors such as Sofía Vergara, Camilo and Evaluna; Juliana Barreto, one of the sharks from Shark Tank Colombia; the designer Mercedes Campuzano; the co-founder of Bodytech, Gigliola Aycardi; and I am Fira, the first Colombian crypto artist.

“It is essential to develop this type of activity in Colombia, where one in three young people of working age do not study or work and many want to undertake, get ahead, but do not know how to do it; Others have stopped dreaming and we want to give them back that hope,” says Daniela Carvajalino.

This is the fourth version of the festival. The sisters hope to double the number of users connected via streaming, which reached 37,000 in 2021.