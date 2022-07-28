The challenges Y Missions of the week 8 of the Season 3 of Fortnite Chapter 3 They will be available from Thursday 07/28/2022 at 3:00 p.m. CEST. Here we tell you which is each Challenge Y Mission of Fortnite of this batch, extracted directly from the game via data mining. We leave you with all this information just below:

Fortnite Season 3: Week 8 Leaked Missions

Fortnite Season 3 Week 8 Leaked Missions

Destroy 5 structures with a single shot from the Chainsaw (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Make opponents dance with Boogie Bombs (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Throw a fish into the water (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to an opponent with a weapon obtained by fishing (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal explosive damage while looking away (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Find the coolest player on the island (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season PE

Deal damage to an opponent in a vehicle within 5 seconds of honking the horn (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Obtain consumable items (0/3) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

Deal damage 30 meters away or more with Assault Rifles (0/100) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

All these challenges and missions were added to the Fortnite file system with the patch 21.30the fourth content update for Chapter 3 Season 3. As discussed above, these Challenges and Missions will be available from Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. CEST except for the last two; the weekly missions are always seven, but in each weekly round Epic Games usually adds a couple of extra challenges to replace any of the other seven in case there is an unforeseen problem. The name of the Missions is a rough translation of English, the original language of the game; this is because currently FModel (the application we use to do data mining) is broken and we cannot extract data in Spanish.

As always, on our website you will have guides for each and every one of these Missions as soon as they are active in the game. Until then, we recommend you visit our Fortnite guide for help with different aspects of the game, such as how to complete all the Missions or how to get Darth Vader and Indiana Jones.

Sources: Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration