Fortnite: how to stay in the air for 3 seconds while piloting a speedboat, weekly challenge

For this week of Fortnite challenges, we are going especially to the Sanctuary area, which, due to the big summer event, has become a great permanent party place! As we saw in the event trailer, power boat racing is one of the cool little activities that can be found on the site.

The challenge that we are going to talk about today has to do with these jet skis, and you will have to jump and then stay in the air for at least three seconds while piloting a speedboat.

Where can I find a motorized canoe?

Motorized canoes can be found all along the coast of the island, but for this challenge, we recommend picking up the ones found in Sanctuary.

How to stay 3 seconds in the air while piloting a ship?

To easily accomplish this challenge, the quickest way will be to use the giant stream of air that springs from the giant statue’s feet. This colorfully painted stone statue is one of the last remnants of last season.

Here is the procedure to follow to complete the challenge without any problem:

Grab a motorized canoe on the beach, then lift it up onto the large yellow-painted boulder (see image below), up to the knee of the giant statue.

Once at the end of the large yellow painted stone, drop down to the level of the statue’s feet, while piloting the boat.

The air current will propel the canoe tens of meters above the ground. Stay inside the ship to easily complete the challenge!