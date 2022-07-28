Fortnite game news: Solary and streamer Yoshi are done

Solary, a French team known for their presence in numerous video games, has announced the end of its collaboration with streamer Yoshi.

Summary Solary and Yoshi, it’s over

“An Inappropriate Conversation”

In a statement released today, Solary has decided to end his collaboration with Yoshi. Yoshi, who was initially part of the French team of the Fornite game, had continued to work for them as a commentator in numerous competitions. In his tweet, Solary said “Yoshi will explain himself in the next few days.”

A case that quickly gained strength as the term Yoshi It quickly became trending on the social network with more than 45,000 tweets.

The interrogation of the main interested party did not take long to arrive. Following the official statement, the former street player Solary decided to launch a live broadcast with the title «I THINK WE NEED TO TALK«. The replay is available below. Without going into the details of the end of the collaboration, he only states that he had a «inappropriate conversation“Four years ago with an underage girl on Instagram. A conversation that recently came to light and that he himself admitted.

This was the end of Yoshi’s adventure with Solary, but it did not prevent the commentator from abandoning his profession: on several occasions during his live programs, he announced that he would continue broadcasting and commentating the competitions, but under a freelance hat.

I have no intention of leaving this business because it is simply my life. I’ve built something big, I’m not going to stop for that. Yes, I’ve clearly made a mistake, but is it worth it if I stop living and not doing my job? No, sorry but no.

On this subject, Yoshi mentions, therefore, that he will focus on his indie career and will be freer than in Solary, where he had reserved hours of streaming for Fortnite. He says that he will be taking on games like Pokemon, GTA RP, the cast at the Fortnite World Championship and Final Fantasy XIV.