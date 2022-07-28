Fortnite Crew August: get a cool Wolverine skin and more rewards

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord /Telegram

Epic Games keep promoting Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Conflictthe new comic series that brings together the characters of Fortnite with outstanding superheroes. Now, he’ll spoil Fortnite Crew members with special content from this epic collaboration.

Thanks to this, subscribers will be able to get a fabulous skin of Wolverine, one of the key characters in the comic series. The August bundle will include the Zero Wolverine outfit, the Muramasa Sword backpack (which doubles as a pickaxe), and the Best Fight Ever loading screen.

Additionally, players will receive access to the current Battle Pass and 1,000 V-Bucks. The package will be available from July 31, at 7:00 PM, Mexico City time. Below I leave you an image so that you know its content.

They call him Patch 👑 Wolverine Zero drops into the Fortnite Crew on August 1, 2022. https://t.co/rYjF0KOigu pic.twitter.com/sbr9d6EY8u — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 28, 2022

Related video: The best games of the first half of 2022

You can still get Freda and Save the World with the July bundle

Note that this month’s bundle offers full access to Save the World mode and a cool skin. The Undaunted Phaedra Bundle includes the dark character’s skin, her Cef Back Bling, Stygian Parasol Pickaxe, Gothic Shadowwalker Glider, and Inked Reflection Screen.

Interested players had better hurry, as this content will be removed from the service on July 31 at 6:59 PM Mexico City time.

Get V-Bucks for Fortnite:

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

Related video: the most anticipated video games of what is missing from 2022