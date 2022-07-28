Fortnite Club reveals the new Wolverine skin for August 2022

I was so calm browsing the feed of the Twitter account that I use to exclusively follow leaks of Fortnite when I came face to face with a new Wolverine skin that painted yet another collaboration with Marvel. But the thing has been even more shocking when I found out that this is part of the rewards that we will be able to obtain with Fortnite Club during the next month of August.

The thing is Epic Games has announced already through its official website what are the items that we can unlock if we are subscribed to the aforementioned service from the 1st of next month. I leave you with all the news below so that you can have the list of rewards as close as possible:

Wolverine Zero’s new skin

Muramasa Sword backpacking accessory

Muramasa Sword Pickaxe

Loading screen The best fight of your life

The Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass if you don’t have it (if you bought it before subscribing you will be refunded all 950 V-Bucks)

1,000 paVos to spend in the store that you will get a specific day of the month

I remind you that if you subscribe to the service before August 1 (when these rewards will be available) you will get also those of the month of July

Next, I leave you with an image in which you can see the rewards in question:

What do you think of this new collaboration between Fortnite and Marvel? I read you in the comments.