Fortnite August 2022 Club: New Wolverine Zero Skin Announced

Epic Games has announced the content of the fortnite club of August 2022. fans of Marvel are in luck, because a new wolverine skin comes to the game: subscribers to this service Fortnite will receive the new skin wolverine zero. We tell you everything we know about wolverine zeroa new skin of fortnite season 3:

What does the August 2022 Fortnite Club include?

The August 2022 Fortnite Club includes the new skin Wolverine Zero and his accessoriesavailable to all members from 08/01/2022 at 02:00 CEST. These are All Wolverine Zero items in Fortnite:

Skin Wolverine Zero

Muramasa Sword backpacking accessory



Muramasa Sword Harvesting Tool



The Best Match of Your Life Loading Screen



All of these items will be available to Fortnite Club subscribers starting on 08/01/2022 at 02:00 CEST. This version of Wolverine is the one from the comics of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Conflict.

In addition to all these cosmetic items, the August 2022 Fortnite Club also includes 1,000 V-Bucks (the virtual currency of Fortnite with which to buy all kinds of things) and access to the battle pass of the current season.

What is the Fortnite Club? What is included?

Phaedra is the July 2022 Fortnite Club skin

The Fortnite Club is a type of monthly subscription to the game that was released in December 2020. For €11.99 per monthwe will get, each month, all of the following:

Access to the Battle Pass of the Season in which the game is at the time we sign up. If we buy it before being a member of the Fortnite Club, Epic Games will refund its amount.

at the time we sign up. If we buy it before being a member of the Fortnite Club, Epic Games will refund its amount. 1,000 bucks to spend them on whatever we want.

to spend them on whatever we want. Immediate access to the exclusive pack of the month in which it is. In July 2022 we have the Phaedra skin along with its items.

