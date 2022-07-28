Fenty Hair, what we know about Rihanna’s new hair brand

Rihanna has decided to explore all the facets of the beauty industry: after Fenty Beauty, Savage x Fenty, Fenty Skin and Fenty Fragrances, the time has come to Fenty Hair. This is what transpires from the American magazine Billboard, according to which the artist’s company, Roraj Trade LLC, filed his new trademark with the US patent office on 15 July. A new chapter entirely dedicated to hair it is an idea that has been around for well over a year now, but is constantly being postponed in favor of the launches of existing brands, but now it would be about to begin, experimenting with an unprecedented offer not only of products but also of accessories. For now, however, there have been no official statements: confidentiality is maximum, but the launch may not be that far.

Rihanna’s Fenty Hair will be inclusive and dedicated to all hair care

We know well how Rihanna’s commitment is first and foremost theinclusiveness and has demonstrated this over time with a wide range of colors and sizes, including foundation and lingerie, not only stopping at their sale, but also proposing breakthrough advertising campaigns, very different from those we are used to, rewriting the concept of beauty. For this reason, the expectations on these hair products are very high, also because in addition to haircare there should be elastic bows, clips, various and virtual tools for styling, but also wigs, much loved by the singer herself and very widespread in Afro culture today. very trendy.

Everything Robyn Rihanna Fenty touches turns to gold: With her $ 1.4 billion fortune, Forbes recently elected her America’s youngest self-made billionaire and his kingdom would seem to know no boundaries. On the other hand, however, Rihanna seems to have shelved his career as a pop star in favor of that of an entrepreneur, actually launching a trend, which has allowed her to obtain more success and above all to create a real empire in her image and likeness, with all due respect to the fans, now literally resigned to a new potential album. So let’s get ready for lotions, leave-ins, shampoos and everything that our hair requires to be managed and cared for at its best, to style it or to leave it natural: in Fenty Hair what is certain is that we will surely find what the our case, since the goal is and always remains to make everyone participate and included in the world of beauty.

Carlotta Tosoni

