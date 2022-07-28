Fans Prepare a Funeral for the Iconic “Oof” Sound

Roblox: fans prepare a funeral for the iconic sound “Oof”

This week there was a news that shook the entire Internet community. What happened is that Roblox will be forced to remove the iconic “Oof” death sound from the game. This is a sound that was not only incredibly popular in the game, but also became a meme. This is why the community decided to say goodbye in the best way.

Community members of Roblox announced that they will hold a funeral for the iconic Oof sound. The ceremony began at 2:00 PM Mexico City time on July 28, but will remain in the game permanently.

This funeral was made possible thanks to RBXNews, a Twitter account dedicated to sharing news about Roblox with your community. In the message he asked his followers if they would be interested in having a funeral for the sound.

It was an idea that had a really positive reception adding more than 350 responses and 1000 likes. Seeing this, the team behind the account decided to flesh out the idea and organize the funeral.

“We decided to do this so that the people of Roblox have the opportunity to commemorate the loss of a sound that has been an integral part of Roblox since its inception in a fun and positive way,” RBXNews told PCGamesN. “In addition to being a memorial space, the venue will give players the opportunity to take group photos with others who will also learn about the history of sound through an interactive character.”

Why will the Oof sound disappear?

This week, Roblox announced that they removed the Oof sound from Roblox as part of a plan to prepare for your future.

“Our roadmap includes the ability to add sounds by sourcing them directly from the creators and licensors. Users will also be able to customize sounds for their avatars in the same way they customize clothing. Regarding sounds, due to an issue with license, we removed the “oof” sound and created a replacement default sound that launches today. We plan to expand our avatar store with a wide range of old and new sounds in the future. More information to come on this,” explained Roblox .

But why will this happen? It turns out that the Oof sound was not created by Roblox and they don’t have the rights to use it. The sound was created by Tommy Tallarico, founder of Intellivision, for a game called Messiah. This led to a legal dispute that ended with Roblox users having to pay 100 Robux to use it.

What do you think about this new? Do you think the Oof sound deserves a funeral? Tell us in the comments.

Roblox It is available for PC, iOS, Android and Xbox consoles. You can learn more about this experience creator by clicking here.

