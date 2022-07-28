Euthanasia and the purposes of medicine

The week of June 20 to 24, Euthanasia Week was held, an activity organized by the Health Commission of the Chamber of Deputies and the UNAM University Bioethics Program, in which it was discussed whether euthanasia of the purposes of medicine, among other topics.

First we must clarify what euthanasia is. Etymologically it means “good death”, but there are words that have obscured its meaning. To be such, it must meet three characteristics: active (positive or occisive; actions aimed at deliberately producing the death of a suffering patient); direct (interventions that cause the death of a patient immediately), and voluntary (autonomous or at their own request; actions carried out after the express request of the capable patient). If it is passive, indirect or involuntary, it is not euthanasia. It is recommended not to use neologisms that confuse rather than clarify (dysthanasia, adysthanasia, antidysthanasia, orthothanasia, cacothanasia, cryptothanasia, etc.) (1).





Secondly, it must be remembered that medicine has, like all social activities, what Alasdair MacIntyre calls “internal goods”; they are the goals or objectives of that discipline as a professional activity in a society. It is often believed that the purpose of medicine is “to save lives”; this expression does not exist in any medical textbook, and is followed by mere tradition and popular beliefs. It cannot be an end because all patients will eventually die, just like all health professionals and the rest of humanity. At least so far, human beings are mortal. Being against this reality has led to problems in bioethics such as “therapeutic obstinacy”, which the General Health Law prohibits under the name of “therapeutic obstinacy”. This is only prolonging the agony and thereby prolonging the suffering.

Understanding the definition of euthanasia and the reality of death as a universal phenomenon, what would be the goals of medicine? In 1996, a proposal for the current era was published, the result of the work of a group of experts from around the world. Originally published in English (2) and translated into Spanish (3), the proposal considers that the purposes of medicine are four: prevention of diseases and injuries and promotion and preservation of health; relief of pain and suffering caused by ills; care and healing of the sick and care for the incurable; and avoidance of premature death and search for a peaceful death.

These goals are sufficiently realistic and appropriate to current medical development. That search for a peaceful death can take many forms. There will be people who want no one to find out about their condition and seek to die alone. Others will prefer to share the events with relatives and/or close friends to say goodbye, clear up misunderstandings, etc. Others already have the legal possibility of signing an advance directive requesting that their bodies not be intervened with some procedures they do not want, such as intubation or cardiopulmonary resuscitation (possible in: Mexico City, Coahuila, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosí, Michoacán, Tabasco , Hidalgo, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Nayarit, State of Mexico, Colima, Oaxaca, Yucatan, Tlaxcala, Zacatecas, Veracruz, Jalisco and Sonora). Other people do not have the legal possibility (yet) to request euthanasia, prohibited in the General Health Law. Some people experience pain and/or suffering despite having already received palliative care; not all want to continue living under those circumstances. However, these people are forced to wait for the end of their lives in the midst of what they do not want to live or can no longer bear. Do not forget that other people have the financial means to bypass these legal limitations. For example, there are those who can travel to one of the countries where some form of assisted death (euthanasia, physician-assisted suicide or assisted suicide) is legal. People prefer care close to home, so that other people will get a medically trained person, of absolute trust, who will provide them with the help for that death without pain and in peace, in the midst of absolute discretion. Details that are possible for those who can afford them; those who don’t, have no choice but to finish their last breath in the midst of suffering and pain. Euthanasia is a bioethical problem closely related to justice.

Approval towards the legalization of euthanasia has only grown in recent years. In 2006 it was approved by 39% of the population (4), in 2008 it rose to 59% (5); in 2016, 71.3% considered that the laws should be changed to allow patients to receive help to end their lives if they so decide (6), slightly increasing in 2020 to 72% who consider that euthanasia should be legalized in the country (7 ). Given this progress in the acceptance of euthanasia by the population, it would be relevant for the current legislature to take the materials of the discussions carried out for a serious proposal that regulates its practice. Failure to do so will continue to lead to the legal prohibition, the practice is deregulated and only a few privileged people have access to it; others will not be able to buy their chance to die in peace.

*Professor of the Health Care Department of the Xochimilco Unit and Counselor of the Advisory Council of the National Bioethics Commission