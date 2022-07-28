Eric Bischoff does not believe that Triple H will direct the new creative strategy of WWE after the departure of Vince McMahon

WWE is in the process of transition after the departure of Vince McMahon from the company. In just one week several important changes have already taken place, such as the appointment of Stephanie McMahon Y Nick Khan as co-CEOs of the company, and the appointment of Triple H as chief creative officer.

As for the latter, the news of his appointment had a very positive reception, both among the talent and among the fans. However, it seems that not everyone is convinced by this decision. It is the case of Eric Bischoffwho in the latest edition of his podcast Strictly Business, questioned whether Triple H would end up becoming the brains of WWE’s new creative strategy. Then we leave you with his statements about it, transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc.:

“As I said before, I don’t think Triple H is the guy who is going to be the brains of the new creative strategy. Is not the. Not the big idea type, in my opinion.

Is there anyone better to listen to an idea and build on it, or to listen to an idea that may lack some of the really unique fundamentals that have historically made wrestling work – let’s call it psychology – but is still pretty much up to date with? the current product? Is there anyone better than Triple H? I do not know. I don’t think so, I can’t imagine.

But I also can’t imagine that this is going to be Triple H’s job full time.. I think he’ll be supervising the creatives. I don’t know if we’ll see Triple H sitting in a 12-hour creative session“.

Meanwhile, the appointment of Triple H continues to be one of the topics of the moment. Fightful recently reported that his new position in WWE had generated a lot of interest among former talents who left the company in the past. Some even pointed out that, had he been in charge, they would have continued in the company. Others, for their part, hope to start talks with him in the future.

