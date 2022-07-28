Enrique Arce and Adam Sandler | Enrique Arce converts Adam Sandler to Valencianism

Enrique Arce constantly shows his love and feeling for Valencia CF. The actor from ‘La Casa de Papel’ is one of the popular faces that has most exhibited his Valencianism and tries to show it everywhere he goes. The latest example has been with the famous actor Adam Sandler, whom he has managed to ‘recruit’ as a Valencian fan.

The Valencian interpreter has uploaded two photos to Instagram with the American actor in which both wear the Valencia CF shirt. Sandler and Arce are shooting the movie ‘Murder Mystery 2’ and they have a great relationship: «I have always liked to take my Valencian identity and my Valencianism wherever I go in the world and make others participate in the Valencian sentiment. In this case, together with my partner and friend, the legendary Adam Sandler,” Arce wrote.

Arturito in ‘La Casa de Papel’ also wanted to highlight Sandler’s greatness: «One of the most genuine, humble and generous guys I’ve met in my entire professional career. Thank you for joining the Valencian family by wearing our shirt, friend. Munt Sandler. Munt Valencia”.

The Valencian captain Gayà commented on the publication with an emoji applauding and also Gaizka Mendieta with another bat emoticon. The club itself has also uploaded the publication to Twitter: “Two stars and a sentiment.”