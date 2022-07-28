Emmy Awards 2022, Zendaya (again) wins the nomination for Euphoria

Emmy Awards 2022: second nomination for Zendaya

All crazy about Rue Bennett

If anyone has a great chance of earning an Emmy Award this year, it’s definitely Zendaya. The actress entered the hearts of millions of young viewers thanks to the series Euphoria, in which she plays Rue Bennett, a drug addict looking for her place in the world, a role that in 2020 has already earned her an Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series. The second season of the HBO series, which premiered in Italy on Sky Atlantic in January, totaled 34 million tweets, beating all previous social records. That Zendaya would receive a new nomination for the awards that make up the television equivalent of the Oscars was therefore quite predictable.

The candidates as the best leading actresses

And in fact, when the nominations for the 2022 edition of the Emmys, scheduled for September 13, were announced yesterday, Zendaya’s name was regularly included in the category “Best Actress in a Drama Series”. The actress is in good company, alongside Jodie Conner (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynsksey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).

Lionel Hahn

The discussed episode no. 5 of the second season of Euphoria

Among the eight episodes of the second season of Euphoriathe one that most impressed the public was the fifth, entitled Stand still like the hummingbird, in which we see Rue escaping after her mother Leslie, having discovered that her daughter has failed to overcome her drug addiction, attempts to take her to rehab. This is probably the darkest and most dramatic episode the series has offered us so far.

“It was something intense and terrifying to go through, as well as exhausting both emotionally and physically,” Zendaya said of the matter. “Besides, I care about Rue and I hate it when she is in pain. During the episode, a lot of pain emerges, which is intertwined with Rue’s withdrawal crisis, an experience that causes authentic physical suffering ».

The other nominations obtained by the series at the 2022 Emmy Awards

I told you that Zendaya wasn’t the only cast member to receive a nomination. Her colleague Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard in the series, a girl haunted by her past sexual experiences, is in fact nominated for an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress. Additionally, Euphoria was nominated for Best Drama Series.

While waiting to find out who will be the winners of the most prestigious awards on American television, below you can find the complete list of nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards.

All the nominations for the 2022 edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Split

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Best comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Split)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Actress in a Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan (The wonderful Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The flight attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Split)

Christopher Walken (Split)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette (Split)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The wonderful Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Alex Borstein (The wonderful Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Best miniseries or anthology series

Dopesick

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus

Best TV Movie

Cip & Dale special agents

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon

The Survivor

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (In the name of heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a wedding)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Best Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story: Impeachment)

Margaret Qually (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Best Direction for a Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark (A difficult end)

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (One, two, three, star)

Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets (Past present)

Mark Mylod, Succession (A secret deal)

Lorene Scafaria, Succession (An intense birthday)

Ben Stiller, Split (Our real self)

Cathy Yan, Succession (The disturbance)

Best Direction for a Comedy

Lucia Aniello, Hacks (There Will Be Blood)

Jamie Babbit, Only Murders in the Building (True crime)

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show (Baby Daddy Groundhog Day)

Cherien Dabis, Only Murders in the Building (The boy from 6B)

MJ Delaney, Ted Lasso (Zero weddings and a funeral)

Bill Hader, Barry (710N)

Hiro Murai, Atlanta (New jazz)

Best Director for a Miniseries, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Francesca Gregorini, The Dropout (Iron Sister)

Hiro Murai, Station Eleven (Episode 1)

Michael Showalter, The Dropout (Green centrifuge)

Danny Strong, Dopesick (The people against Purdue Pharma)

John Wells, Maid (Heavenly)

Mike White, The White Lotus

Best Screenplay for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, Succession (A secret deal)

Dan Erickson, Split (Our real self)

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game (A lucky day)

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets (F sharp)

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets (Past present)

Chris Mundy, Ozark (A difficult end)

Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul (The plan and execution)

Best Screenplay for a Comedy

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks (The One, The Only)

Jane Becker, Ted Lasso (Zero weddings and a funeral)

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry (starting now)

Duffy Boudreau, Barry (710N)

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (Pilot)

Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders In The Building (True crime)

Sarah Naftalis, What We Do In The Shadows (The mess)

Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows (The wellness center)

Best Screenplay for a Miniseries, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Sarah Burgess, American Crime Story: Impeachment (Act of force)

Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout (I’m in a hurry)

Molly Smith Metzler, Maid (Pops)

Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven (Episode 10)

Danny Strong, Dopesick (The people against Purdue Pharma)

Mike White, The White Lotus

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody (Succession)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Colton Domingo (Euphoria)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)

Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis (Succession)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

Martha Kelly (Euphoria)

Sanaa Lathan (Succession)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Lee You-mi (Squid Game)

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy

Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)

Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

James Lance (Ted Lasso)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)

Christopher McDonald (Hacks)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)

Jane Lynch (Only Murders in the Building)

Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Best Animated Series

Arcane

Bob’s Burgers

The Simpsons

Rick and Morty

What If …?

This article was originally published on Vogue Mexico.