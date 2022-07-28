Emilia Clarke, the Game of Thrones actress: “I live with a part of my brain”

We all remember it as Daenyrs Targaryenthe indomitable Mother of Dragons who in game of Thrones he falls victim only to his own love. But Emilia Clarkethe actress who plays her, has chosen to tell herself not only through the mask of the warrior queen ready for anything, but also through the truth of a woman who is also made of own frailties. In particular, the actress has recently returned to tell her about her two aneurysms which affected her brain, substantially reducing the functionality of some of her tissues.

David M. Benett / Getty Images

The battle for life

While promoting his new play in London’s West End, The Seagull of Chekhov, Clarke released a ‘exclusive interview with Bbc, in which he recalls his ordeal: “I felt the most excruciating pain. It was very important to have game of Thrones to gather me and give me a purpose “. In fact, the first abnormal dilation of his cerebral blood vessels it took place in the period between the first and second season of the cult series, when the young woman was 24 years old; the second came two years later, in 2013. “Considering the part of my brain that is no longer functional, it is extraordinary that I can speak or live my life normally. They are really a minority ”, she explained:“ There is a beautiful piece that I miss. If a part of the brain does not receive blood even for a second it is lost forever ”.