Elon Musk effect: which other billionaires have many children

A few days ago it became official that Elon Musk had twins with a former employee and reached the figure of 9 children. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

Court documents surfaced last week that confidently revealed that tech billionaire and entrepreneur, Elon Muskhad two twin children with one of his main executives, Shiv Zilisa few weeks before receiving a child with the singer Grimes through a surrogate belly.

Zilis was a senior executive at Neuralink, one of his companies, and would have worked alongside Musk some time before at Tesla, his main and most emblematic company.

With these three recent children, Musk, who is the richest person on the planet, with an estimated value in excess of $200 billion, he now has a total of nine children with three different womenincluding triplets and two sets of twins, according to Forbes magazine.

“Children are worth it, if possible, I am planning to significantly increase childcare benefits in my companies”, Musk tweeted in response to a person who asked why people shouldn’t have kids for financial reasons. He added that the Musk Foundation plans to donate directly to families and details will be announced next month. “I hope you have great families and congratulations to those who already have them!” added through the social network.

Steven Spielberg, the renowned film director, has 7 children. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Elon Musk has openly defended and even promoted that Americans have more children. In May he tweeted about this, saying that the US birth rate was “below 50-year minimum sustainable levels.” In fact, when it came to light that he had fathered twins with his former employee, the tycoon wrote: “doing everything possible to help the crisis of the lack of population” and said that “the collapse of the birth rate is the greatest danger facing civilization”.

Musk’s sayings and the conversations that arose around the subject attracted many followers of the tycoon as well as aroused the anger of others. “Right there with you bro!” he tweeted. Nick Cannontelevision presenter and father of 8 children.

Frank Vander Sloot, the American billionaire with the most children, 5 more than Elon Musk. (Wikipedia: Melaleuca, Inc.)

“Your negligent parenting of children you rarely see and barely know is disgraceful. Unlike Steve Jobs, he has at least acknowledged his financial support responsibilities, but has shrugged off the care and upbringing of these young people,” he said. Jeffrey A. Sonnenfeld, Dean of Leadership Studies at the Yale School of Management. “It is quite ironic, if not hypocritical, that Musk’s Republican minions celebrate his model of American moral character with family values ​​so dismissive in practice,” he added.

Musk had referred to himself as an exception to the rule, as he postulated that the richer someone is, the fewer children they have, however a Forbes study revealed that this statement is incorrect. The report that analyzed more than 700 US billionaires revealed that they have an average of 2.3 children each, above the average of 1.93 for the average citizen of the country, according to data from Statista. If only the data of the ultra-rich with children are taken, the average jumps to 3.1.

So much so that Musk is far from being the only billionaire who needs to have his own daycare. There are 22 other American billionaires with seven or more children, among whom is the renowned film director steven spielberg and the owner of the New York Mets, Steve Cohenamong others.

Frank Vander Slott He has 14 children and is the American billionaire with the most children. Raised on a farm in northern Idaho, VanderSloot converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a teenager and is a major Republican donor. Now 73, he has six children from his first marriage and eight from his current wife’s first marriage. They have been married for 26 years.

then follows it Farris Wilks, with 11 children. The oil industry titan and his wife Jo Ann have been linked to conservative Christian groups and donated $125,000 to Mitt Romney’s campaign in 2012 and Ted Cruz’s presidential bid in 2015. They also donated to the re-election campaign of donald trump

David Duffield ranks third with 10 children. Founder of the software companies Workday and PeopleSoft, Duffield and his wife Cheryl have 10 children (five of whom they adopted), seven grandchildren, four parrots and four dogs.

In fourth place are Jerry Moyes, Nelson Pretz, Richard Schulze and Fred Smith, all with 10 children. One step below is Elon Musk, who, still 51 years old, can aspire to continue climbing among the billionaires with the largest number of children.

