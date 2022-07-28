Ed Sheeran records on Spotify: to celebrate he shared a nice video

Ed Sheeran more and more record-breaking. After a practically endless series of successful hits, now the English singer-songwriter can celebrate a record that is certainly not for everyone. Indeed, none at all.

Ed Sheeran he is not only the most listened to artist in the world on Spotify, with an average of 81.20 million monthly listeners. It has now also become the first to reach 100 million followers on the most used platform for music streaming.

Behind Ed Sheeran, the other artists with the most followers on Spotify are Ariana Grande (81.7 million), Billie Eilish (66.3 million), Drake (65.5 million) e Justin Bieber (63.6 million).

To celebrate this incredible milestone, Spotify gave the singer of “Shape of You” And “Perfect“A funny t-shirt with a personalized writing:”Ask me about my 100 million Spotify followers“, that is to say “Ask me about my 100 million followers on Spotify“.

And he decided to celebrate by posting a nice video on social media in which we see him going around with this unique personalized t-shirt in the world during the rehearsals of one of his concerts in Brusselsin Belgiumtrying to get the attention of the staff. Will he succeed?

To find out you can see the funny video here.

