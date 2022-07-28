Due to lack of resources, precariousness of medical interns: AMFEM

The federal authority and, in particular, the state authorities avoid withdrawing health personnel from their social service, despite the danger they run in some regions, or improve their working conditions because they do not have financial resources to face or resolve the situation, assured the president of the Mexican Association of Faculties and Schools of Medicine (FMEA), Jorge Valdez.

He explained in an interview with 24 HOURS, that “everyone brings up the subject” during meetings with officials at any level.

“When this is discussed in the meetings of Secretaries of Healthnot now, always, and of all colors (parties) have always turned it around because what is created is a financial gap, at the end of the day it is a money issue.

“These interns, and that is another of the injustices, earn less than even the Youth Building the Future; and we are talking about someone who has five or six years of training, whether they are a doctor, a nurse or a dentist. They earn between two thousand and three thousand pesos a month, and that is when they have a general scholarship, because not all of them have it », he detailed.

There are 150 medical schools or faculties in the country, of which 112 are grouped in the FMEA52 of them are public.

Valdez He explained that the number of general practitioners hired by the federal or state health services has not increased, in fact, he assured, they have made employment precarious, which is why they do not want to “release” the interns, because they are cheap and they have them. always available.

He explained that the regulations classify health personnel in social service as students and therefore are not subject to labor rights, but instead, the demands made by health institutions are as if they were employees, and even more than them. .

THE NEGATIVE

On July 19, the secretary of Greetings, Jorge Alcocer, assured in the morning that it was not possible to cancel social services or medical stays despite the violence of which they have been victims.

“It is not recommended that medical interns leave their social service in remote communities, because in addition to being a preparation requirement to complete the degree and graduate, it is a service that they must provide to the population.

“It is an academic necessity, in principle it cannot be canceled, because it is at the moment that the doctor is almost ready to graduate and in fact they take that time to prepare their exam and of course receive preparatory courses for it in certain places,” he assured. .

In this regard, the president of the FMEA He commented that social service is not necessary neither academically nor didactically because in many cases they arrive at the squares and are alone, with no one to guide them.

The equivalent, he explained, would be to send recently graduated civil engineers to build the Mayan Train without anyone to receive, guide or teach them in the field.

“(Alcocer) says that (social service) should be preserved, but this administration, as soon as it entered, reduced scholarships for social service, which was already an insufficient amount, and restricted the number of scholarships between 15 and 20%,” he said. Valdez.

ASK FOR BETTER CONDITIONS

He clarified that as an Association they are not asking for the disappearance of social service, but better conditions to develop it, sufficient supplies in health centers and a catalog of places that are located in safe locations, “no one has to risk their lives for a procedure” .

Valdez commented that who has the last word to improve the situation of doctors, nurses and dentists in social service is the Legislative powerwhich should modify the normativity and they are allowed, like the rest of the degrees, to carry out their social service during their studies and not at the end.

In addition to fulfilling, like everyone else, 480 hours of service and not one year as they are required.

… AND THE VIOLENCE

Valdez He commented that they have recorded that between six and seven murders of health personnel occur in the country each year, whether they are medicine, nursing or dentistry.

The serious thing, he explained, is that these crimes were committed while they were in health functions, that is, it is not the product of accidents or issues unrelated to professional practice.

Regarding other types of physical aggression towards students, he indicated that they do not have a specific record, but in the reports they receive about the experiences of the staff, the negative ones already exceed the positive ones or thanks from the communities.

… And they demand greater security and justice

By: Arturo Romero

After the deaths of doctors in the interior of the country, medical students marched wearing their white coats to demand security while performing social service and exercising their profession.

Members of the Mexican Association of Undergraduate Medical Interns (AMMIP) met in the vicinity of the Monument to the Revolution to march towards the Zócalo of the capital with the intention of delivering a petition to the authorities.

“The petition is addressed to the universities and to the Conditionwe request the closure of places that are considered unsafe, both in infrastructure or in the community in which they are located,” he said. Denis Onofre RunnerAMMIP spokesperson.

These events arose after the death of the doctors Erick David Andrade Ramirez Y Masiel Mexia Medina in the north of the country; it is about putting oneself “in the robe of the other”.

“We are here because of the death of Dr. Erick and Dr. Masiel in the last month. Although social service is carried out in marginalized areas, where medical care is needed, security is not what we would like,” said Dr. Ana Cecilia.

In this way, the doctors marched carrying banners on which messages such as “vocation should not cost us our lives” or “Robes full of dreams, not blood” could be read.

Upon reaching the iron Constitution Plaza, The doctors were received, however, they stated that if their demands are not met, they would take their march to the national level.

UAM has avoided sending graduates to the north for three years

By: Jorge X. López

The Metropolitan Autonomous University (UAM) has avoided sending its medical interns to areas of high insecurity in the country for at least three years.

The coordinator of the medical degree in the unit Xochimilco, Jose Luis Perez Avalosexplained that the north of the country is the region where they do not send graduates of this career to carry out their social service and in a particular way, in some parts of the state of Tamaulipas.

The doctor explained that it was the educational institution itself that made the decision to place the students who finish their degree, and must perform their social service, in areas with low crime or danger.

Pérez Avalos commented in an interview with this newspaper that, fortunately, they have not had to deplore cases like that of Eric Andradestudent of the University of Durangowho was murdered inside the health center where he performed his social service.

“However, we are in solidarity with our colleagues from Durango and the other directors through the FMEA (Mexican Association of Faculties and Schools of Medicine) that brings together all the medical schools,” said the academic.

In the case of Metropolitan Autonomous, The coordinator indicated that the most remote area to which they send their medical students is Chiapas, and they all follow up through advisors.

The states in which they are sending recently graduated doctors to carry out their social service are Chiapas, Querétaro, Hidalgo and the Mexico state.

LEG

