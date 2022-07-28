Does your $1 coin have this detail? For this they want $300 thousand

On a normal day the coins they come and go when you do your shopping with cash as the main means of payment, stopping sometimes to count the pieces almost to the touch without paying attention precisely to their details. As long as the pieces belong to the Bank of Mexico Currency Family B or later, which are the ones currently in force for day-to-day transactions.

Perhaps more than once you have stopped to observe the details of a commemorative coin that you did not know or you may find an unusual detail on its surface, like this example of the aforementioned variety, a coin of one peso that they want to sell in exchange for 300 thousand pesos.

The reason why this person considers that his coin is worth that large sum and not a peso as its face value indicates, is that on the obverse of the coin there is a date inscribed on which wear makes it look like a 1892 as the year of minting.

Ads like this in which they ask for 300,000 pesos for a one-peso coin are not uncommon on this sales portal. (Free Market Mexico)



Knowing that this series of designs came into circulation until 1993, minting from the previous year, it follows that it is not an object from the 19th century, although the user attributes the situation to a “printing error” so that by the time it came out of the Mexican Mint the piece would already have this characteristic.

We recommend This is how you can activate the dark mode of WhatsApp Web on your PC or laptop

The truth is that the font with which the date numbers were stamped, and the constant mistreatment to which these items are subjected, it is very common for them to show an apparently very old date, when at most it has been manufactured for three decades.

Family B of coins is the series in which the monetary unit of the New Mexican Peso (MXN) that on the obverse side appears with the inscription N$1 in the center of the piece, which due to its composition of bronze and aluminum looks slightly yellow in the center of a peripheral ring of stainless steel to give shape to the bimetallic format that characterizes them.

We suggest you read Discover which are the 10 companies in the US that offer the best salaries

If you have coins of this type or others and you are interested in putting them up for sale on channels such as the portal Free Market Mexico where the publication we reviewed is located, considers that the prices of the items are assigned by the seller and that they do not necessarily have that value, although anyone willing to pay that amount can close a deal with the owner of the piece.

It is best that you go to one numismatic house so that you consult an expert to review your pieces to tell you if they have any collectible value of interest or how much may be an appropriate price to put them up for sale.

For more information on this and other topics, visit the My Pocket Tips section.