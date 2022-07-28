Diego Lainez is a Braga player from Portugal

Diego Lainez will officially change teams for next season. After many rumors that placed him in countless clubs, the Mexican will now play for the Braga from Portugalafter an irregular passage through the Betis.

Lainez was looking to leave the Verdiblanco club, because the Qatar World Cup 2022 from November to December and wants to add minutes to go to the fair. Now try your luck at League USwhere players like Hector Herrera, Diego Reyes, Jesus Manuel ‘Tecatito‘ Crownamong others.

Braga confirms the signing of Diego Lainez

The president of panties, Antonio Salvadorconfirmed that Diego Lainez He will be a club player in an operation that was closed for a loan with a purchase option at the end of the season. your stay in PortugalIt will depend on your performance.

“A constant job, negotiating with the player for two months. He really liked the project, he knows that he is stuck at Betis. Today we take out a loan with a purchase option, we finalize it today”, declared the manager, who also highlighted the great Mexican talent that he was bringing to the team, given the qualities that he has ever shown.

Immediately, media in Portugal They talked about the arrival of Diego Lainez to the panties, because they talked about the quality of the Mexican attacker, who can play on both wings. In the few minutes he had with the Betismanaged to change the face of the team’s attack with some overflows, and even scored in the Europe League and the Copa del Rey.

In the panties, Diego Lainez could meet another Mexican. A few months ago, the Portuguese team announced the hiring of Eugenio Pizzuto. The midfielder had an irregular passage through the Lille and after that, he was left as a free agent. However, the youth is in the lower categories of the team.

