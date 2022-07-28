David Luiz finished with Raúl Jiménez, now the full game karma comes to him

David Luiz and Raul Jimenez

July 27, 2022 8:32 p.m.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

We all knew the potential of Raul Jimenez, as he managed to become one of the most feared strikers in the Premiere League. In the company of Adama Traoré, the Spaniard and the Mexican made an unforgettable dumbbell in Nuno Espirio Santo’s Wolves, in which they scored more than 20 goals in a single campaign.

However, the deterioration in the career of our 9 of the Mexican National Team comes from that brutal blow when he collided with the Brazilian David Luiz. Said blow was really worrying since he not only ran the risk of losing the opportunity to return to a court, but that his own life was in danger, at least as he knows it.

More news from the Mexican National Team:

He caught blows with Miguel Herrera in the middle of the match, now he was left without a weight

He made fun of Miguel Herrera for his physique, now he would bring a Mexican to Europe

Given this, it seems that karma has taken David Luiz in the middle of the game, since the player has not had a good time in the flamingo. In a match against Athletico Paranaense, the São Paulo defender lost his head and gave one of his rivals a tremendous stomp, this action cost him his expulsion.

David Luiz: his career has gone from more to less

Now it seems that David Luiz’s fall in football is due to his decline in terms of level, since the defender has not been able to find himself in Brazilian football. For the moment he will be suspended for a few games with the Flamengo team as a sanction for that violent tackle that cost him direct expulsion.