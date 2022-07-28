Cristiano Ronaldo to Napoli: that’s why yes and why not

The importance of being called Cristiano Ronaldo. He would thus have titled his book by him Oscar Wilde if he had known the Portuguese star. A star not yet a comet but certainly wandering: the champion that everyone would have wanted only a few summers ago now comes to terms with his immense ego, with the desire not to give up at the advancing age and with a name still too cumbersome not to annoy someone. His agent Jorge Mendes he had never experienced a situation like that of summer 2022: his phone didn’t stop ringing but now he seems to have lost ground. Together with all the admirers that Cristiano had always brought with him.

The one that leads to the Naples it is a track that seems almost impossible, but perhaps it is not the right definition: unlikely, yes, complicated as well, but there is little that is impossible. The Portuguese still wants to do well but no longer with the Manchester United shirt: where all the love announced a year ago ended is not known, yet Italy remained in Cristiano’s heart, as well as the idea to take by the hand a team that lives its moment from underdog (underrated) to bring it back up. Anything but Juventus. But why should Napoli focus on this infatuation with the market? First of all because this time it is Cristiano Ronaldo who needs a team like Napoli more than the other way around. And then because a square that is currently dormant could find with the Portuguese the desire to relaunch it has not hitherto been missing: to lose in a few weeks Insigne, Koulibaly And Mertens, but also Ghoulam and Ospina, can not please anyone. Especially if the other Serie A opponents bring (or bring back) to Italy Lukaku, Of Maria, Pogba And Origin.

Cristiano Ronaldo would be what he is for Napoli Zlatan Ibrahimovic it was for AC Milan three years ago: the champion on the avenue of sunset who doesn’t want to stop and who would guide the rest of the group. A young group, which has lost references and which could also count on the quality of an extraordinary player who – unlike Ibrahimovic – would not come to Italy to watch from the bench but to play a lot of them. Maybe all of them. But would there also be little comforting aspects of a probable deal? Yes, even if the protagonist is called Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former star of real Madrid And Juventus goes for 38, not really a walk in the park. And he should be brought into a group that Aurelio and Laurentiis’ club is trying to rejuvenate after the last market. Business like this are not in the ropes of the blue club, which has never tried to aim for the stars in the journey of market affairs. And then there are the figures, the most frightening factor: CR7 at Manchester United had already cut his salary by passing from 31 to 23.5 million per season. Which become 18 as the Red Devils will not play the Champions League. Figures that Napoli cannot bear, given that the new salary ceiling imposed by the blue club is around 3 million euros – except for those who already earned more in the past – ask also the players who have gone away.

Another no of the negotiation? The number 7 shirt in Naples is already occupied from Elmas. The 77 from Kvaratskhelia. The 9 from Osimhen. The 17 from Olivera. An obstacle, however, not insurmountable, dear Cristiano.