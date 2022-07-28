Cristiano Ronaldo to Napoli? He wants the Champions but it costs too much

Sent to Castel di Sangro

You call them if you want suggestions. The latest comes directly from Spain and bears a name that alone would shift the balance of an entire championship: Cristiano Ronaldo. According to «As», in fact, Jorge Mendes would have proposed him to Napoli. Yes, because CR7 has long ago decided to break up with Manchester United and is looking madly and desperately for a team that can welcome him to play the Champions League. In short, Napoli would respond to the needs of the very Portuguese champion who in recent weeks has never stopped training alone, but the biggest knot revolves around the figures of his salary. The formula for the transfer would be a loan from United and then the question linked to the salary (at least 8 million) would remain definitely out of budget for Napoli. The suggestion remains – also because you never say “no” dry to 5 times the golden balls – but the margins for closing the operation at the moment remain very tight.

Now yes. The hummers’ hammer starts pounding insistently. West Ham is serious about Piotr Zielinski and the pressure on Napoli is getting stronger. In recent weeks it was just an idea, then it became a real possibility and now for the English club the Polish has become a priority. So? The blues look around and wait. The offer that could make Napoli tremble is around 35 million euros. The player, for his part, is starting to think about it seriously not so much for technical reasons – Spalletti still considers him a staple of his Napoli – but for opportunities and economic given that West Ham puts on the plate a very rich contract of over 6 million. EUR. It always remains in the background Fabian Ruiz which was also in the sights of West Ham, but which at the moment seems to have finished in the second row in the order of liking of the English club.

If the Zielinski operation were to be successful, Napoli would find themselves with yet another treasure to be able to invest but another key role to be covered. To the sale of Kouliblay (40 million euros) would be added that of the Polish (at least another 35). So? The two most attentive profiles from Napoli are those of Barak and Raspadori. Different characteristics, but usefulness on the part of both. The Czech of Verona is more of a midfielder, albeit very flexible: he can play in the three in the median as well as get up in the battery of sub-strikers and help the team in the offensive phase. On the other hand, the characteristics of Raspadori of Sassuolo are different, who would be perfect to play behind Osimhen in a 4-2-3-1, but also very suitable to widen to play in a more external position. From an economic point of view, the cost of the Italian is around 30 million euros, but the real obstacle to overcome will be that of resistance from Sassuolo, who in these hours has deprived himself of Scamacca. In Verona, however, it would be decidedly more open to the sale of Barak, for an offer that could be around 20 million euros.

The question related to the goalkeeper is still open. Kepa it is still Spalletti’s favorite who would like it as soon as possible, but the range of alternatives available to Giuntoli is wide. Kepa, in fact, would question the permanent position so coveted by Meret and in the case of the arrival of the Spaniard, the Italian goalkeeper could also consider the possibility of looking for a new team. This is why Napoli does not give up the tracks that lead to Neto and Sirigu, an Italian of sure trust who could be the deputy of both Meret and possibly Kepa. In the negotiations with Chelsea to get to the Spanish goalkeeper, the figure for the player’s salary always dances, which is around 9 million euros.