CIAK SI TURN, THE FILM SHOOTING ON THE DRAKE STARTS ON 1ST AUGUST

Three, two, one Ciak turns around. The Hollywood machine has set its gears in motion and Modena will soon be transformed into an open-air set. Near the Ferrari Park car park you can see tents, dolly trolleys for filming and trucks of the film crew who have begun to set up their base camp there. The area has been cordoned off and those who usually walk in the city park cannot help but see the Hollywood equipment. After several inspections in the city, and having completed the search for extras, the director Michael Mann, in the company of Adam Driver and the wonderful actress Penelope Cruz, have been under the Ghirlandina for several days now: last July 18 inside the Hotel Rua Frati 48 there was the first reading of the script and now everything is ready to beat the first take. Filming will begin in the first week of August and conclude at the end of the month. The stellar cast will tour between Piazza Roma, the Storchi Theater and the Ferrari Museum and the historic factory on the Via Emilia. While the shooting of the interiors will be carried out in Reggio: an apartment was chosen for the house of the founder of the Cavallino Rampante in via Emilia San Pietro in the section between the church of San Pietro and the Covered Market.