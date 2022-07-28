Christian Bale’s children ordered the actor to do ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Christian bale returns to the superhero movie 10 years after hanging the batcap on The Dark Knight Rises, although this time it does so under the seal of Marvel and with a villain, hat, who wants to kill gods in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Although his terrifying and unrecognizable appearance in the film has already caused reactions of all kinds on networks (many compare him to Voldemort), we still have to wait until July 8, the day the film is released, to see if it is a worthy rival for the asgardian avenger of Chris Hemsworth.

And how did Bale get to the MCU? Maybe didn’t know where he was getting but I was determined to work with Taika Waititi. In an interview for Screenrant, the British has assured that he joined the project by the New Zealand director: “For me, it was Waititi. I loved thor: ragnarok, like my family. we loved it too jojo rabbit And he had also worked with Natalie [Portman] and I wanted to do it with Tessa [Thompson] and Chris [Hemsworth]”.

“It was about that, really,” Bale explained, “I thought, ‘Great! I love the script, I love Taika’s portrayal of the villain. Let’s do it!'” However, the actor has a very busy schedule that almost does not allow him to appear in the film.

Luckily, her children took control of the situation: “There were scheduling problems. I told my family: ‘I don’t think it’s going to work’. And They said, ‘No, you’re going to make it work. You’re going to do this, Dad.’ They gave me the orders and I obeyed.”

Bale is the father of two children, emmeline bale, 17 years old, and Joseph Bale, 7, with his wife Sibi Blazic. “We always sit down and make decisions together, but this was one that I thought was not going to be able to go ahead,” he assured. Entertainment Tonight: “They corrected me and said, ‘No, Dad, you’re going to do this one.’ I told them maybe, and they were like, ‘Yeah, totally.’

Fortunately, the young people have gotten away with it and in just over a week we will see Bale in the creepy skin of Gorr, capable of forcing Thor to postpone his superheroic retirement.

