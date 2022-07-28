Christian Bale could be Batman once again

Apparently, Christian bale has not yet completely ruled out the idea of ​​retaking the role of Batman for the fourth time. There is only one condition: Christopher Nolan must direct the film.

The return of Christian Bale as Batman

Actually, a recent “Screen Rant” interview was supposed to be about the upcoming movie. Thor: Love and Thunderin which Christian bale interprets Gorr, the God Butcher. But the reporter couldn’t resist asking about an expected return of the actor as Batman.

Christian Bale could return as Batman. © Warner Bros. France/Ron Phillips

The answer of Christian bale, however, seems to dash all hopes for the time being. “Nope. No one has ever mentioned it to me. No one has brought up the subject,” said the actor. “Every once in a while people say to me, ‘Oh, I heard you’ve been contacted and offered all of this,’ and I say, ‘That’s news to me. No one has said that.’”

However, after this run, Christian bale —one of the best actors to have played Batmanaccording to critics—declared that he would not rule out play Bruce Wayne again: “I had a pact with Christopher Nolan. We said, ‘Hey, let’s see. Let’s make three movies, if we can do it. And then, let’s put it aside.’ Don’t hold on to one thing for too long. In my opinion, it would be quite surprising if Christopher Nolan really say, ‘You know what, I have another story to tell,’ but if he wants to tell that story with me, I’d be up for it.”

The duo formed by Christian Bale and Christopher Nolan is a great success

Christopher Nolan directed the three batman movies who starred Christian bale. In fact, Batman: The Dark Knight Y Batman: The Dark Knight Rises They grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

In hindsight, it is clear how Nolan and Christian bale completely redefined the comic book adaptation in Batman starts with its realistic approach to the genre. For its part, with the 2008 sequel, Batman: The Dark Knightthe duo offered what many fans and critics still consider The mbest superhero movie of all times. At the moment it is not clear if they really want – and plan – to continue their success.

Article originally published in GQ Germany.