Chinese rocket out of control: “It could fall on Italy”

It is expected to fall uncontrollably on the the earth Sunday July 31 the core of 25 tons of the Chinese Long March 5B rocket , which on 24 July brought the second module of the Tiangong space station, currently under construction, into orbit. According to the Aerospace Corporation’s (Cords) US Center for Orbital Re-entry debris studies, the rocket will likely remain in flight for about a week, and will re-enter Earth’s atmosphere around 9.30 am on July 31st, with a degree of uncertainty of 22 hours more or less. However, it is still early to understand where it will fall: based on its orbit, the reentry will take place at a point between 41 degrees North of latitude. (at the height of Sardinia) and 41 degrees South. The rocket core will not burn completely in the atmosphere: “We expect 5 to 9 tons to reach the ground “, Cords said.

“It will fall uncontrollably”

The main stages of most orbital-class rockets are designed to descend shortly after take-off, with a guided drop into the sea or sparsely populated sections of land, or to make landings so they can be reused, such as the Falcon 9 of Space X. Instead, the core of Long March 5B it will fall back to Earth in an uncontrolled wayas had also happened in previous missions: after the first launch took place on May 5, 2020, the main stadium fell off the west coast of Africa, while in May 2021 in the Indian Ocean. “It is clear that the China is not meeting accountability standards regarding their space debris “, said Bill Nelson, a NASA administrator. Then he added: “It is imperative that China and all space-traveling nations, as well as commercial entities, act responsibly and transparently to ensure the long-term security, stability and sustainability of space activities.”