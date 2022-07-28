Chiara Ferragni and Fedez in the new house with shared swimming pool

It is almost ready there new home of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez . After Vittoria’s birth, the couple decided to leave the penthouse where she has lived since 2018 and buy a new space. Always in Milan, always in the City Life district . The couple recently shared some pictures of their new love nest on Instagram. Reflective jacket and helmet on the head, Chiara and Fedez show rooms, corridors, the panoramic terrace and also the swimming pool which, however, specify: “It’s condominium, not our attic”. Ferragni has revealed that the move is scheduled for spring 2023.

Chiara Ferragni’s announcement

A few months ago Chiara Ferragni he had announced the purchase of the new house on social networks: “Fede and I bought our first house together here in Milan. The one we are in now is rented. It is a house where we feel great, but it is rented. We have finally found the house of our dreams, we are building it and planning everything. I’m super happy, because I love the furniture and the idea of ​​creating something that is totally ours. This is an apartment, they still have to build it. They are doing the building now but our plans haven’t built them yet. It should be ready by half of next year, so there is time to organize everything in the best possible way ”.