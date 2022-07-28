Carlo Alvino reveals the possibilities

Naples transfer market – The transfer market unleashes Napoli fans with Cristiano Ronaldo approached the blues. Carlo Alvino’s truth arrives, revealing the possibilities of negotiation.

Cristiano Ronaldo-Napoli: Alvino’s words

Carlo Alvino spoke live on the official radio of SSC Napoli, Kiss Kiss Napoli, during the ‘Radio Goal’ broadcast, to talk about Napoli football. Here is what CN24 highlighted: “Cristiano Ronaldo in Naples? It is news, indiscretions that can only hurt. We know the corporate policy of the blue club and there is no possibility of reaching the Portuguese champion or other players who perceive a signing that is definitely not within the reach of the Campania association. “