Brendan Fraser and other actors who drastically transformed for a character

Natalie Portman

“There were nights when I thought I was literally going to die. It was the first time I understood how you can be sucked into a role that can bring you down.” Natalie Portman in 2011 to the Huffington Post.

Natalie Portman in ‘Black Swan’.

The actress was referring to the pace of work, the stress and the demands of the production to play Nina Sayer in the black swan. To achieve this, she underwent a strict diet and training in order to lose nine kilos. Her character was that of a dancer with a personality disorder; In addition, she has problems with anorexia, bulimia and narcissism. “She’s probably bipolar,” it read. natalie.

“I am afraid of many things and I am not looking for danger. I like extreme experiences, but not ones that I feel are life-threatening. When it comes to work, I try to do things that scare me because they challenge me. But I did not know what I was getting into with this, ”he declared in 2011 to La Nación.

joaquin phoenix

Before filming began joker (2019), joaquin phoenix weighed 81 kilos, something that, measuring 1.73 meters, could be in a more or less ideal weight. However, the film’s director, Todd Phillipsasked him to try to be at an approximate weight of 57 kilos to make the character more credible.

Joaquin Phoenix in 2019.

The director offered him the advice of a nutritionist so that he could lose weight in a progressive and controlled way, but the actor “decided to make his own diet. He ate apples all summer”, he stated. Tod Phillis on the blu-ray edition of the film.

After a while, joaquin phoenix He denied this version and assured that a doctor supervised him all the time that, even, “he also ate steamed lettuce and green beans,” he told Access Hollywood.

He later acknowledged that limiting his diet so much made him feel like he was losing control of his actions during the months of filming. “Eating little affected me psychologically. You start to freak out when you lose that much weight in such a short time.”