Bratz pay tribute to Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears and Paris Hilton

The official Bratz Instagram account shared a couple of photos that pay tribute to Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears and Paris Hiltonrecreating the famous photo from the early 2000’s when the three celebrities were listed as three of the most representative and controversial celebrities of that decade.

The image shows three Bratz dolls inside a car, dressed just like Lohan, Spears and Hilton in the popular photo.

The influencer Paris Hilton, now 41 years old, commented from her Instagram account the word “Iconic”, followed by hundreds of comments that applauded this homage loaded with nostalgia from the beginning of the millennium.

A couple of days ago, Bratz also shared on his Instagram account the image of a doll inspired by the character Elle Woods (played by Reese Witherspoon) in “Legally Blonde” in 2001. The doll wears an all neon pink outfit and is shown with her chihuahua dog “Bruiser”.

Y2K Nostalgia

Without a doubt, today’s top fashion trends nod to the 2000s aesthetic. Mini skirts, butterfly prints, neon colors, mini braids and whatnot. These trends, which younger millennials wore as children, have been present on the most recent red carpets and fashion events.

MR

Read Also