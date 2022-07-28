Black Adam is different from the other roles on The Rock

Soon the highly anticipated debut in Italian cinemas Black Adama film that sees at the center of all the anti-hero with the powers of the Egyptian gods played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Now the director Jaume Collet-Serra revealed that taking on the role of the DC character in Warner Bros’ live-action entailed a change of course for Dwayne Johnson compared to the other roles he played previously.

Black Adam The Rock

Black Adam is different from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s other roles

After the spectacular appearance of Dwayne Johnson during San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the director Jaume Collet-Serra told Collider that Black Adam is the “main source of the conflict”In the story, pointing out that the actor is usually the hero of the films he plays in, while Black Adam has taken the actor in a new direction: now he’s the problem for all the other characters involved in the tale.

Below you can read the words of the director, reported by screenrant.com:

I think Black Adam is undoubtedly the main source of the conflict in this film. And I think the version of him is a very interesting version, because normally Dwayne plays a character who represents the solution to the problem. In regular movies, like in Jungle Cruise, The Rock is a hero. In this, he is the problem for everyone else.

Beyond what the director said, it should be noted that Black Adam, unlike most DC superheroes, is willing to take his own life to stop the evil. Recall that the film will make its official entry there Justice Society of Americaconsisting of Doctor Fate, Hawkman, Cyclone and Atom-Smasher.

Black Adam is directed by Jaume Collett-Serraalso director of the aforementioned Jungle Cruise. The cast also includes Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo in those of Atom Smasher, Quintess Swindell how Cyclone, Sarah Shahi in the role of Adrianna TomazAnd Pierce Brosnan in that of Doctor Fate. Complete the team of interpreters Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer and Bodhi Sabongui, whose roles are still unknown.

Black Adam will debut at the cinema on October 20, 2022.