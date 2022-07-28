Beyoncé, wrath of the fans, broken the embargo for the new album – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, JUL 28 – “Renaissance”, Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, has been illegally released and fans of the former Destiny’s Child, in a rage, have begged the network to resist the temptation to buy it or share it in no way before the scheduled debut date at midnight tonight.



According to ‘Variety’ songs in flac format “of high quality and that certainly look like they come from the album” have emerged in the last few hours in spite of the embargo. As the singer’s team worked frantically to clean up the network of illegal files, fans on Twitter confirmed in writing that they found the CD and bought it in Europe. “You cannot be Beyoncé admirers and participate in this operation. Don’t ruin this moment for everyone,” one of them pleaded.



“Renaissance”, which also comes out in four different box sets and in a limited edition of vinyl already sold out in pre-sale on the online site, is the seventh album by the artist who won 28 Grammys, twenty of them solo, and the first in six years after 2016’s “Lemonade”. In June, the 2022 Oscar-nominated singer for “Be Alive” from the movie “King Richard – A Winning Family” had released her first single, “Break My Soul”: “Creating this album made me allowed to dream and find an escape in a scary moment for the world “, she explained on Instagram a few days later:” It allowed me to feel free and adventurous at a time when nothing moved “. On June 30, the cover image was released: sitting half-naked like Lady Godiva (or Bianca Jagger at Studio 54) on the hologram a silvery crystal horse. Then, last week, the full track list including songs with Tems, Beam and Grace Jones and titles like “America Has a Problem” that hint at a political message. (HANDLE).

