Beyoncé, wrath of the fans, broken the embargo for the new album – Music

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, JUL 28 –

Renaissance “, Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, has gone underground and fans of the former Destiny’s Child, on a rampage, have begged the network to resist the temptation to buy it or share it in any way before its scheduled debut date tonight. midnight. According to ‘Variety’ songs in flac format “of high quality and that certainly look like they come from the album” have surfaced in the last few hours in spite of the embargo. While the singer’s team worked frantically to clean up the network of illegal files, Twitter fans confirmed by writing that they found the CD and bought it in Europe. “You can’t be a fan of Beyoncé and participate in this operation. Don’t spoil this moment for everyone, “one of them begged.” Renaissance, “which also comes out in four different box sets and a limited edition vinyl already out of stock on the online site, is the seventh album by the winning artist. 28 Grammys, twenty of them solo, and the first in six years since 2016’s “Lemonade”. In June, the 2022 Oscar-nominated singer for “Be Alive” from the film “King Richard – A Winning Family” had released the first single, “Break My Soul”: “Creating this album allowed me to dream and find an escape in a scary moment for the world”, she explained on Instagram a few days later: “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a moment when nothing moved. “On June 30th the cover image was released: sitting half-naked like Lady Godiva (or Bianca Jagger at Studio 54) on the hologram a silvery crystal horse. Then, last week, the complete list of songs including songs with you ms, Beam and Grace Jones and titles like “America Has a Problem” that hint at a political message. In 2011, when Barack Obama was president and Spotify from Europe was taking its first steps in the United States, the album “4” was released three weeks before the scheduled date. In 2013 with “Beyoncé” and three years later with “Lemonade”, the singer had taken fans by surprise. For “Renaissance”, the most anticipated album of 2022, Beyoncé followed a more traditional path: the announcement six weeks ago coincided with a cover of “Vogue”, followed by the single that the singer put in the US married to Jay-Z in the category of Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney: the only artists in Billboard history to get at least 20 top 10 solo songs and ten as group members. (