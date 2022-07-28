Belen Rodriguez’s ex in the cast?

After being godfather at the baptism of the son of Clizia Incorvaia and Paolo Ciavarro, Alfonso Signorini is back on social media by publishing a new clue regarding the fifth contestant of the new cast of the Big Brother Vip 7 . The portrayed image depicts keys, earphones to listen to music and a mobile phone. However, one detail has attracted the attention of web users, namely that of the pacifier tied to the bunch of keys. The post caption reads: “Careless competitors this year at Big Brother Vip. Who does this keychain and this cellphone belong to?“.

Spinalbese at Gf Vip 7?

Many have recognized that these objects can be traced back to Antonino Spinalbese, the former partner of Belen Rodriguezwhich made him the baby’s dad Luna Marì. Many report that the same set of keys has already been shown by the model on other occasions on social media. The entrance to the GF Vip Antonino, however, would have greatly impacted the showgirl, who according to the gossip circulating on the net, would even go so far as to threaten him to take legal action if he talked about her and their gilia inside the Cinecittà House.