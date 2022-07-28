Beat the heat wave with these cold drinks from Mercadona

Typical summer heat is fine, in fact, we love it because we can make more plans away from home, especially near the sea. But we have to admit that, as much as we like high temperatures, the heat wave we are experiencing in recent weeks is unbearable. Therefore, it is very necessary that you are continually hydratingAlthough if drinking water bores you a bit, take a look at the supermarkets in the shopping center, there are many options for cold drinks.

Drinking fluids quite frequently is essential in summer, and more so if temperatures are as high as they are today, since it is necessary give the body the water it is losing through sweat. It also happens to us that the fact of drinking so much water, even if it is very cold, comes a time when it becomes boring, thank goodness that in food establishments, as is the case of Mercadona, they sell other refreshing drinks They also help you stay hydrated. To give you ideas, here are some ideas of Mercadona cold drinks so that you can incorporate them into your daily life.

Mercadona cold drinks

Keep a good hydration in summer is essential for everyone, from children to adults, since summer is the time of year when the body loses more water and, to avoid serious health problems, it is necessary to replenish it little by little. Although we are aware of how important it is to drink water, it is often difficult for us, and even we forget to take it and, for this reason, we need to incorporate other types of drinks that have more flavor and that make it more enjoyable for us to drink wateras is the case with these Mercadona cold drinks that we will talk about next.

Mercadona’s cold drinks that we are now going to tell you about can prepare them both to take quietly at home or to put them in a bottle that holds cold liquids and take them wherever you want, like to the beach or the pool for example, so you can stay well hydrated 24 hours a day. Here below we leave you some examples of cold drinks from Mercadona for you to try this summer and choose your favorite:

soluble teas

These soluble teas could be defined as tIt is in powder specially created to be dissolved in water. Each package contains 12 sachets with powdered tea, each containing 3 grams of tea. These soluble teas come in different flavors such as lemon or peach and, in addition, do not contain sugar and they are very versatile and refreshing. They are ideal to consume cold at any time of the day and in any place such as at home, on the way to the subway, in the office, etc. They are very easy to prepare since you only have to dissolve a sachet of soluble tea in half a liter of water and shake everything well until you see that it is well dissolved and without lumps.

mango and pineapple tea

This refreshing mango and pineapple tea it has neither gas nor preservatives and, in addition, it has an intense flavor of tropical fruits. You can consume it alone or with ice, for our taste, the colder, the more delicious and refreshing it is. You can find it in two different varieties, pineapple mango tea and zero mango teathat is, without added sugars and without calories.

Coconut water

Coconut water is one of the options that we, personally, like the most to refresh and hydrate ourselves in summer since it is the more natural and healthy drink of all that we have presented in this article. This one liter tetabrik contains 100% natural coconut waterIt has no added sugars or preservatives and is a great source of magnesium and potassium.