Buy a car It can be one of the most important decisions that a person makes throughout his life since it implies a payment responsibilitybut at the same time it has several benefits, such as increasing your wealth.

Whether you buy it in cash or through a credit, The first thing you should consider is your ability to pay to comply in a timely manner. If in your case you still have not decided whether to resort to a credit with a bank or with the automotive agencywe tell you what are the advantages of each.

Bank credit or agency, which is better to buy a car? Photo: Freepik



Bank credit

One of the main advantages of resorting to a bank to request a loan to buy a car is that if you are a customer, you may be approved for the loan faster because you already have a credit history with them.

Another advantage is that you can apply the credit in the car you want to buy your car. In the same way, it is possible that the bank executives offer you some additional benefits so that you decide to accept the credit.

The first thing you should do if you are determined to request a loan from a bank is to analyze the options you have and choose the one that best suits your needs and budget. Sometimes, the same companies can offer you pre-approved credits to buy a car, you just have to choose the model.

Another point in favor of bank loans is that, in general, almost all car companies accept them, even those that sell used vehicles, so you won’t have any problems getting a new one.

Automotive credit

On the other hand, the credit with a car agency can also give you several additional benefits if you decide to use it, for example, a 0% interest rate for a reduced time, discounts or extra accessories for your car.

Another advantage of credits with auto agencies is that you can adjust to the vehicle model you want as long as the agency achieves one more sale, so you could have access to a better model.

Whichever you decide, you should keep in mind that the main thing is that you have the commitment to pay the monthly payments in a timely manner to avoid charging extra interest that makes your debt bigger.

