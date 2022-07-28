At 76, Sylvester Stallone returns to being a superhero in the advance of “Nemesis”

Stallone participates in this film made by the creators of “The Boys”. (Prime Video)

Growing old is something no one can escape from, even superheroes do it, and the new trailer for Nemesis with Sylvester Stallone As a protagonist, he shows it.

The progress of Stallone’s new work for Prime Video in which the 76-year-old actor is a person with superpowers who has withdrawn from the streets and left the administration of justice in the hands of the authorities and the people themselves.

The story was adapted from the graphic novels of the same name created by Marc Olivent and Renzo Podesta. (Prime video)

With this project, which will premiere on the platform on August 26, the actor shows that there is no age to be a hero on the screen since he has been doing it for more than 50 years.

Nemesis follow joe smith (Stallone), years after his hero days. Since he ended his crime fighting career, Smith has been making a living as a garbage collector. But when he saves a boy (played by Javon Walton of euphoria), the little guy recognizes the supposedly missing hero right away and points out that a job picking up trash off the street isn’t exactly the most subtle cover for a former crime fighter trying to leave it all behind.

Samaritan (Stallone) is a hero who is believed dead, but must face his enemy, Nemesis. (Prime video)

Twenty years ago, the super powerful vigilante of Granite City, Samaritanwas pronounced dead after a fierce battle in a warehouse with his rival, Nemesis. Most believed that the hero died in the fire, but some in the city, like SamThey hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to convince his neighbor to come out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

“I love action movies that also have heart. I wanted to get involved with Nemesis because this story has a lot of layers that I think people can relate to,” he shared. Sylvester Stallone with the official announcement communicated by Prime Video.

Stallone’s co-star is Javon “Wanna” Walton, best known for his role as Ashtray from “Euphoria.” (Prime video)

Also involved in this story Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco Y Moses Ariasin co-production with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Y Balboawith the address of julius avery and script of Bragi F. Schut.

“It’s kind of a cautionary tale that’s also very exciting to watch. We are very excited for this to be seen globally in Prime Videowhere my fans and all audiences can enjoy it together around the world.”

At 76 years old, Stallone is still an action hero. (Prime Video)

This title joins others that can be enjoyed in streaming such as the protégé what is in Star+, Hancock in Applet TV+ Y They boys in Prime Video.

Stallone has shown that there is no age to continue being a film and television hero. He recently participated in Suicide Squadin which he lent his voice to King Sharkas well as the first two films of believe in which he reprized one of his most famous roles as the boxer Rocky Balboa. With Samaritanupcoming movies Stallone include Expendables 4 Y Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

