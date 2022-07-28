Argos Hippium Award, 29th July the XXIX edition – La Gazzetta di San Severo – News di Capitanata

It will take place Friday 29 July, at 8.30 pm in the Archaeological Park of Siponto, there XXIX edition of Argos Hippium, the award for the talent and commitment of those who have made their way in Italy and around the world without ever forgetting their roots. It is an award that gives a voice to women and men, to human and professional stories of those who value Daunia, even from a distance, a land too often tormented by news stories that cloud its beauty and positivity.

“Even this year – declares Lino Campagna, creator and organizer of the Award – there was great interest from the public, so much so that we sold out. Many requests have also arrived from Bari and Pescara and this fills us with joy because it shows how much the Prize has grown, arousing interest even outside the province of Foggia. As always, we must thank the individuals who believe in us and in culture, allowing us to organize this event for 29 years ”.

To receive the Daunian stele made by creative designer Gianluca di Santo will be Giovanni MelilloNational Anti-Mafia and Counter-Terrorism Attorney; Luca VigilanteCEO of the Universo Salute-Opera Don Uva; Giuseppe Savinofarmer and social entrepreneur, founder of the Vàzapp ‘rural hub; Antonella Chiariello, Financial Director of Wella Italia; Armando Tandoi founder of ‘Oyster Oasis’, a company that produces and imports seafood that boasts among its customers the most renowned Italian restaurants; Diego Gatta, geologist to whom the scientific community has dedicated the mineral “diegogattaite”, discovered in 2013; Eleanna De Filippis, endocrinologist and medical researcher at the ‘Mayo Clinic’ in Arizona, where he directs the research laboratory on obesity and insulin resistance; Leonardo Mendolicchiopsychiatrist specializing in eating disorders who collaborated with Rai for the drafting of the docuseries ‘Hunger for love’ conducted by Francesca Fialdini.

They will also take the stage to receive the Award Vanessa Barbaro, biologist who discovered a anti-blindness eye drops which will restore sight to those who have the EEC syndrome; Gianluca Cordellajournalist of ‘Il Messaggero’, Mario Fanizzi, Producer and Songwriter who boasts collaborations with the likes of Zucchero, Santana, Tom Jones, Katy Perry, Renato Zero, Annalisa, Noemi, Elodie and Mario Biondi.

The singer-songwriter is also among the winners of the 29th edition Fausto Lealinow they are in Foggia by adoption after their marriage with the vocalist of Foggia, Germana Schena.

The evening will be presented by the journalist and writer Emilio Casaliniauthor and presenter of the Rai3 program “Generazione Bellezza”, a program that also dedicated ample space to the Archaeological Park of Siponto, location of Argos Hippium for fifteen years.

Stories, tales, reflections but also moments of entertainment with the dancer of the Accademia della Scala in Milan Chiara Espositoknown for having danced several times, in the show “Danza con me” by Roberto Bolle and with theactor and director Roman Marco Falaguastaknown by the general public for participation in fiction such as ‘Incantesimo 7’, ‘Pride’, ‘Centro showcases’.

The Argos Hippium Award is organized with the support of private partners and enjoys the patronage of European Parliament, Puglia Region, Pugliese Public Theater, University of Foggia and Municipality of Manfredonia.

The event Sara broadcast in HD quality on the LIVEGO.it platform at the link livego.it/argos-hippium