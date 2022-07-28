Andrea Zenga on the set of a new adventure: his words

Andrea Zenga has shared some Instagram in the last few hours stories where she updated fans about her own new business project . An important day for the former goalkeeper’s son Walter Zenga which continues with his work from sports columnist on Sport Italy . During the day of Thursday, July 28, he was busy on the set of a new spot for the well-known broadcast.

The words of Andrea Zenga

The former Big Brother Vip contestant revealed: “Here I am guys morning of recording over, we did a very short spot which then as soon as it is ready I will show you for the broadcast that will be broadcast every Monday on Sport Italia from 22 Augustso from the second day of the championship, as soon as I have the exact times I will tell you everything promised ”. As a caption, Zenga added: “I can’t wait to show you the commercial recorded this morning, I looked like Mastrota in the heyday“.

Love with Rosalinda Cannavò

Participation in the Canale 5 reality show conducted by Alfonso Signorini made the young Zenga love and appreciate, who found love with Rosalinda Cannavò. After the end of the program, the two went to live together and their love proceeds in full sails, so much so that we are already talking about the ring and the wedding. For some months the couple has decided to expand their family, welcoming them into their lives a pug puppyChinu.