among the guests Leonardo Di Caprio and many others

The big day of the arrival of Jennifer Lopez to Capri is today: Thursday 28 July, with her husband Ben Affleck but also many other guests who will arrive at the Blue Island for a great event.

Jennifer Lopez in Capri

A hype was in the air at least from the first weeks of June, when the news of Jennifer Lopez’s arrival in Capri had become of international interest.

The pop star and entrepreneur of Jenny From The Block is will be the queen of the international evening ofUnicef which will be held on Saturday 30 July at the Certosa di San Giacomo, a charity event organized by the LuisaViaRoma atelier.

For the occasion Jennifer Lopez – writes Corriere della Sera – will spend his holidays on the Blue Island and will stay in a mega villa with 30 rooms. His arrival in Capri was in great secrecy, with the bodyguards and the team following him.

The guests

Not only J.Lo and her husband: other excellent names of the star system are also expected at the private show on Saturday 30 July, in Capri.

They will not fail Leonardo Dicaprio And Jamie Foxx, already present on the island. The two actors of Django attended an evening at Anema e Core in which they unleashed a singing performance with Foxx as the great interpreter of the success of Kanye West Gold Digger. Di Caprio remained more moderate, limiting himself to filming the colleague with the mobile phone.

In addition, Sofia Carson, Diplo and DJ Cruz will go on stage with Jennifer Lopez, but the names are not finished: at the dinner and the charity auction they will be present Jared LetoLara Stone, Naomi CampbellNatalie Emmanuel, the mother of Elon Musk.

Still, there will be room for big Italian names like Saint John and the actress Matilde Gioli.

Guest of honor at the last edition of the UNICEF gala Andrea Bocelli. Also this year Capri becomes the most sought after destination by international stars.

Read on at optimagazine.com