AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.7.1 doubles FPS in Minecraft

the new driver AMD Radeon Software Adrenaline 22.7.1 brings great improvements, like a great performance improvement of OpenGL games like Minecraft, and finally support for the technology AMD Noise Suppression, that you can activate from today by updating your GPU drivers, as long as you have compatible hardware. Let’s see it!

AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.7.1 includes big FPS improvements in OpenGL and Minecraft, and finally brings AMD Noise Suppression

AMD’s new driver update includes new optimizations for games with the OpenGL graphics API, supporting more of its functions and in an improved way.

Optimizing graphics APIs is one of the most important tasks for GPU driver teams, especially when it comes to higher level APIs like OpenGL. In the case of DirectX 12, it depends more on the developer than just the driver.

A large part of the games we use use DirectX as their graphics API, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t OpenGL games: one of the most important examples is Minecraft. With this new AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Driver 22.7.1, it has been achieved a performance improvement of up to 92% at maximum graphics settings (4K, Fabulous).

Therefore, the utilization of the GPU in this game is greatly improved, at least in the tested models, which are the RX 6950 XT, RX 6800 XT and RX 6750 XT. But you should see an improvement with any GPU.

AMD continues to improve other driver optimization features, with Radeon Super Resolution expanding its support to laptops with Ryzen CPUs, and with the expansion of the VRS of Radeon Boost to VALORANT games, Elden Ring, Resident Evil Village, and with many more that will come in the future.

AMD Noise Suppression is also finally here: update now!

This new update of AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.7.1 is not only interesting for the performance improvements in OpenGL, but finally brings AMD Noise Suppression.

This is a technology that we already knew a few days ago, and that achieves reduce background noise of our microphone so that only our voice is heard, thanks to the use of an artificial intelligence algorithm with deep learning in real time. This is the same idea that makes possible NVIDIA RTX Voice, which works very well, and we expect the same from AMD technology.

To activate it, we just have to go to our Radeon Settings, Click on the settings icon (the gear) and navigate to the Settings tab. Audio Video. There we can see the AMD Noise Suppression settings, where it will let us choose whether to activate it or not.

From there, we will only have to select the microphone and speaker that we will use. Why the loudspeaker? Because it also filters the sound of our companions Even if they don’t have this feature.

To have this feature, it is necessary to have AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 22.7.1, but beware: a Radeon RX 6000 or better GPU and a Ryzen 5000 or better CPU are also required.

We recommend reading the best graphics cards on the market

If you have an AMD graphics card, and especially if it’s RX 6000 and combined with a Ryzen 5000 or if you play Minecraft, don’t hesitate to update your AMD drivers now to Radeon Software Adrenaline 22.7.1.