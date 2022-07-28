Adaca Medical, about to be awarded a contract for municipal medical services… again

By Francisco Lujan | 2:48 p.m. July 28, 2022

Adaca Medical SA de CV with offices in Mexico City, is the only company that presented a proposal to the Government of the Municipality of Juárez, to retain the provision of health services for 30,000 beneficiaries.

The Committee for Acquisitions Leases and Services of the Municipality, met this morning as part of the public bidding process and opened only a closed package that contained the technical and economic proposals of the only company that registered to compete for the millionaire contract.

On Thursday of next week, the Committee, chaired by Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, will announce whether it accepts or rejects the company’s proposal.

Adaca Medical offered services for the next ten years, for an amount that involves a current cost of 3 thousand 223 million pesos plus VAT.

The company proposed a monthly charge for the provision of its services, equivalent to 26 million pesos 860 thousand pesos per month.

This year, the Municipality canceled the subrogated services with Polipalaza Médica, supposedly because it did not comply with the clauses of the contract.

The dispute went through the federal courts, without for the time being they have issued an unfavorable sentence for the authorities.

During the last six months, in substitution of the services of Poliplaza, the Municipality temporarily contracted Adaca.

Daphne Santana Fernández, General Director of Municipal Health said that the administration requested the subrogation of medical specialty services, second-level health care and high specialty that includes neurosurgery, oncological surgery and orthopedics that for the first time will cover the beneficiaries. She added that the requirement includes a basic list of medicines,

Among other requirements, the company that obtains the contract must provide medical service 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in the Santiago Troncoso Unit, owned by the Municipal Government.

Retired and retired workers, as well as their families, also have access to this right to health.

The Cabildo must authorize this subrogation because the service contract transcends the three years of government of the administration.