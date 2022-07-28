4T will try to ban beer sales in stadiums – Sniper

THE BEGINNING OF THE END

The end of the chelas in the stadiums of Mexico is approaching. Sorry for not sweetening the post, but I’m in shock with this, so I’ll start with the most worrying Franco I’ve had to write in months.

It turns out that the 4T is trying to ban the sale of alcohol at public events and shows, and I defend my cotton head tooth and nail, with this one he is losing me now.

It turns out that in the Senate, the Health Commission, as well as in the CDMX Congress, at the initiative of a couple of morenista politicians, legislation is already being legislated to prohibit the sale of beer throughout the country in parties, not only of pambol, but of any sport, as well as in concerts. They tell me that there is a concern that arises from the Ministry of Health due to the high rates of alcoholism in Mexico.

I am assured by those who know the subject very well, that in little more than a month that legislative work resumes, these changes to the regulations will be approved, which seem to have no brake. It is imminent. Why, woooow why are they doing this to us?

OVERLAPPING OVERCUP?

With the entrance that was registered last night in CU, despite the rain and the traffic that we had to go see Dani Alves’s presentation, it reminded me of a topic that I had not written to you.

From the outset, the average entry into the Meme X League after the pandemic is taking off little by little, which today already brings 18,200 fans per game in the first four days of this tournament. You have to be very practical to do the reading: every day the royals are in charge of having at least one entry of 40 thousand, while Gallos keeps the limit down by having the door closed. The one with the worst average with open stands is Pachuca, with 7,300 in three games; Mazatlan follows, with 10,000, and Necaxa with 11 thousand 100.

Well, among the numbers that register the MX League I found an inconsistency in the duel between Tijuana and America: the official capacity of the Caliente Stadium is 26 thousand 158 fans and in the duel against the Eagles the match record reported an entry of 29 thousand 333! Three thousand more than allowed, that is, overcrowding. Of course, in the balance that the attendance page makes, they put that it was 100 percent occupancy, that is, only 26 thousand 158. Could it be that the tournament is overlapping that more tickets are sold? I’ll leave the topic here and continue investigating.

PERMITS IN ORDER

By the way, already involved in the business of the Meme X League and its inconsistencies, yesterday I read my compadre El Fantasma assuring that Larcamón directed in Puebla without permission since December 2021, something that would have exploited Toby’s Club. However, when investigating the subject, it turns out that the Argentine helmsman does have the document renewed in a timely manner, they even sent me the copies to certify that it is so (for legal reasons they cannot be made public), but I already reviewed them with these eyes that will eat the worms one day. So there is no crime to pursue.

IT’S NOT THAT BAD

What a respite that Tata and Doña Fede had when they found out about the evaluation of the injury that Raúl Jiménez suffered yesterday, since it is not the almost two months that was speculated at the beginning and it will not require surgery. The Wolves striker will be out for two to three weeks, according to the report that reached the Toluca offices, so he leaves them calmer. The medical staff of the English club immediately contacted El Tri and they hope that it will not get complicated at all.

Of course, not to change, the Viudas de Chicharito began to raise their voices again to ask for the return of Hernández in the face of the ‘contingency’, but what we have written more than once in this column is confirmed: Martino does not have it considered for the World Cup and his idea did not change with Raúl’s injury. What’s more, I’ll put it like this: it’s easier for Cuauhtémoc to be summoned again than for Javier to play with Tata. Voucher?

HEART DOCTOR VISIT

And to close with Martino, they confirmed that in the coming weeks Tata has planned a trip to the Old Continent, to see each of the players in those parts, including my Santi Giménez who had just left for the Netherlands.

In the case of Raúl, he trusts that his recovery will not worsen, and Martino will talk with each of them, even if they are not active, as is the case with Diego Lainez, who will go to another club in this market (Almería and Celta de Vigo have a bid to buy it).

The line to follow is that communication with each footballer and their families is essential for the coaching staff on their way to Qatar and this will be developed by the national coach on the other side of the pond in the coming weeks.

