3 Most Viewed NETFLIX Movies That HURT in the First Half of 2022

We are already in the second part of the year, and during these months original productions of Netflix that have been a complete success, because in addition to having amazing stories, some of them have also featured stellar performances by famous actors like Adam Sandler and even Ryan Reynolds, so in case you missed them, below you can find out what the 3 most viewed movies on the streaming platform razed on the First half of 2022.

During this First half of 2022the films who stood out in Netflix They were varied stories that captivated viewers for containing drama, science fiction and even comedy.

All of them are original titles of Netflixso although in recent weeks it has been revealed that the platform has lost a large number of subscribers, it still offers high-quality productions and that devastate since its premiere.

Because of this, and before new tapes continue to be added to the extensive catalog of Netflixyou must give him the opportunity that they were of the more views on the First half of 2022.

Dramatic comedy tape that tells how an unlucky basketball scout finds an exceptional player in Spain but who has a difficult past, however, he bets on him to take him to the NBA, since he knows, this is their last chance for both of them to succeed in burst sport.

Science fiction film whose plot is about a time traveler from the year 2050 who has ventured on a rescue mission to search for the woman he loves, who was lost in the space-time continuum under mysterious circumstances. However, when the protagonist’s ship breaks down, he is sent to the year 2022, and the only place he knows from this time is his house, where his childhood self lives. Thus, in order to find his way again, he will have to ally himself with the younger version of him.

Comedy film that presents the story of two young people who want to form a Heavy Metal band in a high school where they are the only ones who care about that style of music. His dream in life is to win the next Battle of the Bands, but schoolmates more interested in the pop stars of the moment than in legendary groups that marked the history of music; Given this scenario, finding the right musicians is not an easy task.