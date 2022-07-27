WWE will not make big changes to its product before SummerSlam

The news of Vince McMahon’s retirement last Friday excited many fans due to the possible change that this could cause in the WWE product. However, it seems that any major move will have to waitAt least after SummerSlam, since Vince McMahon and his team have already left most of the plans closed for this week.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio show, Dave Meltzera well-known wrestling journalist, spoke about this topic, and revealed some details about yesterday’s program:

“This show (last night’s RAW) is probably not the show to judge anything, because it was written almost completely before Vince left. Much was written on Thursday. Nobody deleted anything. There were only a few minor changes, from what I’m told.

But, in essence, this program had already been approved. So, they’re not going to make any big changes yet or anything like that, and of course they’re going to do SummerSlam with those ideas in mind”.

This information, therefore, confirms that last night’s RAW program, beyond some last minute changes, was built and received the thumbs up by Vince McMahon In the past week.

Yesterday afternoon, WWE announced that Triple H will hold the position of creative chief from now on, so it is possible that his style will already begin to be noticed from this Friday on SmackDown, however, according to information from various media, the product I would follow Vince’s line until SummerSlam.

As for the new era of Triple H, the former wrestler held a meeting with the talent yesterday to report on how his way of working in command of the scripts will be, and wanted to emphasize that he will seek to have better comunication between talent and creatives and make the work environment more fun.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE SummerSlam and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.