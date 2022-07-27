WWE SummerSlam: Seth Rollins is now the betting favorite

SummerSlam will be held next Saturday, July 30, and the bookmakers begin to point out the confirmed fighting favorites of the WWE Premium Live Event.

The portal Unibet has presented updated figures, where we can see that, at the moment, there are no headline changes in sight. However, there has been a change in trend since the celebration of the last Monday Night Raw show. Unlike the original bets, Seth Rollins is now the favorite of his match against Riddle.

Below, we review the odds for each match, marking the favorite to win in bold.



WWE SummerSlam 2022 Betting



WWE Unified Championship



Roman Reigns (-280) vs. Brock Lesnar (+200)



Raw Women’s Championship



bianca belair (-400) vs. Becky Lynch (+225)



SmackDown Women’s Championship



Liv Morgan (-225) vs. Ronda Rousey (+155)



WWE Unified Tag Team Championship



The Uses (-260) vs. Street Profits (+180)



WWE United States Championship



bobby lashley (-400) vs. Theory (+255)



Pat McAfee (-280) vs. Happy Corbin (+190)



logan paul (-835) vs. Miz (+435)



seth rollins (-140) vs. Riddle (+100)

The Mysterios (+140) vs. Judgment Day (-200)

Remember that negative odds indicate how much money you have to bet to get a profit of 100 dollars. the smaller the number, the less money you earn and the more favored the fighter is. On the other hand, positive odds indicate the profit corresponding to a $100 bet. The higher the number, the less favorite the fighter is.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE SummerSlam and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.